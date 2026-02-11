Water Board readies to quench thirst of parched SPR Hills area

Long standing drinking water problems faced by residents of the SPR Hills area and surrounding localities are set to ease soon, with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) taking up a major infrastructure upgrade.

A new feeder main pipeline is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore to address issues related to irregular supply, low pressure and night time water distribution in parts of Borabanda and Rahmat Nagar.

On Tuesday, HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy conducted a field inspection of the ongoing pipeline works at SPR Hills. Reviewing the progress on the ground, he instructed officials to speed up construction and ensure the project is completed and made operational by Ugadi. He also directed engineers to deploy additional labour and form more work forces if required, to meet the deadline.

Speaking during the inspection, Ashok Reddy said that due to the lack of adequate storage capacity in the SPR Hills area, residents in some localities were receiving water only once every three days, causing significant inconvenience. He added that several streets were facing night-time water supply and low-pressure issues, further affecting daily life.

He recalled that last year the government addressed water shortages in 52 streets across Borabanda and Rahmat Nagar divisions by constructing a three million litre reservoir at a cost of Rs. 5.7 crore.

The reservoir, completed in a record time of one and a half years, was inaugurated in May 2025 by State Transport and BC Welfare Minister and Hyderabad In- charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Currently, this reservoir supplies drinking water to 52 streets from 4 am to 11 pm on alternate days. To further improve the system and avoid night time supply, a 450 mm diameter MS pipeline is being laid from the SPR Hills reservoir to Brahmashankar Nagar Temple, and a 300 mm diameter MS DI pipeline from Brahmashankar Nagar Temple to Karmika Nagar Auto Stand.

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly improve water supply in Karmika Nagar and Brahmashankar Nagar, eliminate night time distribution, and ensure more reliable daytime supply. The MD also directed officials to identify areas where night time water supply is still prevalent and submit reports, stressing the need for city wide planning to provide water between morning and evening hours. Senior officials, including CGM Prabhu, GMs, and other staff, were present during the inspection.