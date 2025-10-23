Waterlogging sparks traffic chaos in Begumpet, Punjagutta segments

The cause of recent rainfall left several stretches in Hyderabad submerged, slowing down traffic movement and creating difficulties for motorists, particularly those travelling by two-wheelers, causing serious inconvenience to commuters in Begumpet and Panjagutta.

The low-lying areas in both Begumpet and Panjagutta witnessed stagnant water accumulation, making it hard for vehicles to move smoothly. Two-wheeler riders faced the most trouble, struggling to balance their vehicles through the water and potholes hidden beneath the flooded stretches. Many were seen pushing their bikes to safety after their engines stopped working mid-route due to water seepage.

The main junctions near the Panjagutta flyover and the Begumpet road towards Greenlands were among the worst affected, resulting in slow-moving traffic during peak hours. With water gushing into service lanes and smaller by-lanes, pedestrians also faced difficulty walking through slippery and uneven surfaces.

The poor drainage in the area is a recurring problem. As one resident noted, "Every time it rains, the same situation repeats. The drainage lines are either blocked or unable to handle the flow, and we are left dealing with the aftermath." Efforts are reportedly underway to restore the smooth flow of traffic and prevent further inconvenience to commuters.

With more rain predicted in the coming days, residents and commuters in Begumpet and Panjagutta hope for quick relief from the waterlogging that has turned their daily commute into a challenge.