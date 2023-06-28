We aren’t B team of anybody: KCR

Sarkoli: Reacting to the harsh comments hurled at the BRS by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said the BRS was not the ‘B’ team of any party. He said the BRS has a single-point agenda -- “Aab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar.’

Speaking at a gathering in Maharashtra after admitting some local leaders like Bhagirath Bhalke of NCP into the party on Tuesday, the BRS chief said while many countries had progressed India continues to be a backward country even after 75 years of Independence. What a small and new state like Telangana could do, the country could not do and yet the political parties have the cheek to call the BRS as ‘B’ team of somebody, he said. Referring to the statements that Maharashtra would go bankrupt if Telangana type of schemes are implemented in Maharashtra, KCR said the state will prosper like Telangana but it is the politicians who would go bankrupt.

Touching upon drinking water and power problems in Maharashtra, he said there was a need to change the power policy of India. The farmers who are 60 per cent of the population are supporting the BRS and that has made others jittery.

The BRS chief said that there will be a change in the country only if people win the elections. The works for them should start from the next day of the election and this needs to be understood.

He said, if a farmer lives, people get food; if farmer dies, nation will die. Hence, the BRS has always been pro-farmer party, he added.