We have doubts on CBI inquiry: Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav on Wednesday said that the comments of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on the MLAs' poaching case creates doubts on the inquiry by CBI.

Addressing a press conference at the BRSLP office here along with MLAs Mutha Gopal, Kaleru Venkatesh and Bhupal Reddy, he lashed out at Reddy for targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Replying to a question whether he had doubts on the CBI inquiry, the minister said the comments of the Union minister would certainly create doubts.

"The BJP leaders are celebrating after the court transferred the case to CBI... what have they achieved with this", asked Yadav. He demanded the Union minister to answer to the demand of Minister KT Rama Rao for a Narco analysis and lie detector test in the poaching case.

Yadav said Kishan Reddy comes to Hyderabad and talks against the government but fails to mention his contribution to the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. "He talks about the CM becoming a laughing stock in the 'farmhouse files'; does it mean that the Union minister does not believe in Telangana police, asked Yadav.