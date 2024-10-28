We will continue to expose the govt: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that the BRS party would continue to expose the scams of the Congress party no matter how many illegal cases the Congress government files against them.

Addressing a press conference on the day longdevelopments on his brother-in-law Raj Pakala's house issue, Rama Rao said that the Congress leaders had no ability to answer them politically, hence they were targeting the family members. "They cannot satisfy the people with their answers. When we are asking them questions and cornering them, they are unable to answer. They are unable to face us politically; they are targeting us and our families and relatives and are trying to disturb our mental stability and scuttle our voice through cases. I want to tell Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi. We have not cared about lives during the Telangana agitation. We will continue to expose your inexperience in the administration no matter how many illegal cases you file," said Rana Rao.

Stating that the smear campaign was running for the last 22 hours on social media, the BRS leader said that it was not a farmhouse but a house. He said that his brother-in-law had invited his friends and relatives for the function. It was a function of family members. He found fault with some news channels showing that there were men and women, stating that the people there were families, which included a 70-year-old woman and six-year-old child. It is not a rave party, as claimed by some on social media.

The BRS leader said that one excise officer had clearly said in the morning that there were no drugs found in the house. "Only one person was found positive in the tests carried out for