Weather report: Parts of Hyderabad receives rain

Hyderabad Weather report: Several parts of the city on Friday afternoon received rains under the influence of the southwest monsoon that advanced into parts of Telangana state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Centre of Hyderabad, the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the central Arabian Sea, parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) weather report of Friday shows that in the GHMC limits Ramachandrapuram recorded the highest rainfall of 3.47 cm. While Hayathanagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.7 degree Celsius, the University of Hyderabad area recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 22.3 degree Celsius.

The TSDPS report further states that areas like Gajularamaram, Qutubullapur, Alwal, Kukatpally, Moosapet, and Khairatabad, Yousufguda recorded moderate rainfall. In GHMC limits Tirumalagiri recorded 15.8 mm, Alwal recorded 14.3 mm, and whereas other parts of the city observed rainfall in areas include Bahadurpura recorded 3.8 mm, Khairatabad recorded 2.8 mm, Asifnagar recorded 3.5 mm, Kukatpally recorded 3.0 mm and Serilingampally 3.0 mm.

Further, to immediately clear the water logging the GHMC's Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were also alerted. The Met said in its weather forecast that southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Kerala and under its influence, it is expected to further advance into some parts of the Telangana state due to which light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are expected at few places over the State for next three days.