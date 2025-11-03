Weekend crackdown: Cyberabad police apprehend 466 for drunken driving

Hyderabad: CyberabadTraffic Police conducted a special drink-driving enforcement campaign over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 466 offenders.

The Traffic Police conducted a focused campaign against drink-driving over the weekend, organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on intoxicated motorists. All the offenders will be produced before the Hon’ble Court.

During the drive, of the total 466 offenders, 344 were two-wheelers, 15 three-wheelers, 104 four-wheelers, and 3 heavy vehicles. Police said 415 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml. As many as 31 offenders recorded between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and 20 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

In the last week, a total of 366 drink-driving cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 285 persons were penalised with fine amounts and 19 persons were sentenced to jail. A further 32 were assigned social service as part of the penalty.

Cyberabad Police reiterates that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine. Cyberabad Traffic Police urges all citizens to drive responsibly and ensure road safety for all.