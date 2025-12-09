WEF head hails Telangana rising vision as global model of growth

Bharat Future City: Jeremy Jurgens, the Managing Director and Head of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Center for Frontier Technologies, has praised the Telangana Rising vision. He stated that the vision not only addresses industrial infrastructure projects like AI City and Future City, but its focus on “putting people first” the women, youth, and farmers and integrating them into a clear and systematic vision for developing into a USD 3 Trillion Economy stands out.

Addressing the Telangana Rising Global Summit virtually, Jeremy Jurgens said the WEF has been following and partnering with Telangana for several years. He noted that the state is a global hub for IT, finance, and life sciences, which provides an “exceptional foundation” upon which to build the Telangana Rising vision.

Jurgens said: “I think what stood out for us was the vision embedded in not only large-scale industrial infrastructure projects like AI City, Future City, the robust innovation ecosystem, and a clear focus on sustainability. I think most importantly, the focus on putting people first. Women, youth, farmers, and integrating them into a clear and systematic vision for developing into a three trillion dollar economy.

I think with this in mind we identified multiple areas. We hope to partner with Telangana in the coming years, not only confined to Telangana’s success but to India’s success.”

Jeremy Jurgens further said that Telangana can become a role model for cities and regions around the world on how to unlock the core human capacity to improve social and economic prosperity within their respective domains. “We are positioned to continue the partnership and look forward to collaborating with all the officials in the state and continue in this journey to move ahead to help advance the Vision 2047,” said Jurgens, who concluded by inviting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the World Economic Forum at Davos and announcing the WEF’s participation in the Bio-Asia summit later in February.