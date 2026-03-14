Wellness, hope, and women power

International Women’s Day shone brighter as Omega Hospitals hosted the Omega Women’s Wellness Summit and unveiled the Omega Cancer Foundation. Telangana Women & Child Welfare Minister Seethakka launched the initiative, championing preventive care, early screening, and HPV vaccination awareness.

The hospital dedicated 60 beds at its Banjara Hills cancer facility to support the foundation’s mission. A moving highlight was the Astha Shakti Honours celebrating changemakers, including Lakshmi Manchu and Sunitha Krishnan. The event concluded with a medical education session, reinforcing commitment to women’s health and community care.