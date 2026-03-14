Wellness meets innovation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad welcomed a new milestone in holistic healthcare as OGHA Health launched its Advanced Physio & Regenerative Centre. The state-of-the-art facility blends modern physiotherapy with regenerative care to boost mobility, ease pain, and enhance performance.

The launch was graced by Chief Guest Sailaja Ramaier, with Guests of Honour Esha Singh and Saraswathi Kasturirangan. Founder Dr. Sandhya Goli highlighted a shift toward restorative, preventive wellness. From sports injuries to post-surgical rehab and chronic pain care, the centre offers personalized programs powered by advanced therapies—marking a strong step toward healthier, active lifestyles.