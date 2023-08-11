What action will be taken against Bandi for insulting CM KCR: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister and BRS woirking president on Friday said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s membership of Lok Sabha was canceled for insulting the surname of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he asked the Speaker what action is going to be taken against Bandi Sanjay who insulted Telangana Chief Minister.



It is known that Rahul Gandhi's previous comment about why all thieves have Modi as their last name has become controversial. On the complaint of the BJP leaders, the court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison. With this, Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was canceled by the Speaker.

However, Rahul Gandhi got relief as the Supreme Court stayed the sentence. Rahul's Lok Sabha membership has been restored by the Speaker. Mentioning this matter, KTR demanded to tell what action is going to be taken on the comments made by Bandi Sanjay.

Minister KTR expressed happiness over getting environmental clearances for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project. The Minister congratulated the farmers of the joint Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts.