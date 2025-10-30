What an idea sirji! Tourist police across Telangana yield results

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s launch of Tourist Police Units at major destinations has proven to be a successful initiative in ensuring safety and enhancing visitor experience. Launched on September 27 2025 during World Tourism Day celebrations at Shilparamam, Hyderabad, Eighty specially trained Tourist Police personnel have since been deployed across prominent tourist destinations. The personnel underwent intensive training, including modules on soft skills and emergency preparedness, to foster a visitor-friendly environment

The deployment has been vindicated by their prompt and compassionate actions, reflecting the Department's commitment to public service. Recent incidents include the rapid location of two missing children at Golconda Fort and another at Charminar, ensuring their safe reunion with their families.

Furthermore, the Tourist Police displayed humanity and dedication at Keesaragutta, where they promptly assisted an elderly woman who fell unconscious, ensuring she received immediate medical attention.

At Bhadrachalam, their alertness was crucial in swiftly rescuing Narsamma from Kothagudem, who attempted to jump into the Godavari River, and handing her over to local police for care.

Proving their efficiency, they also traced and recovered an iPhone Max worth Rs 75,000 lost by a devotee at Chaya Someshwaralayam, Panagal, after reviewing CCTV footage. This track record of success is strengthening the state's image as a safe and welcoming destination for all.