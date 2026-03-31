When posts mock booking process: Black-marketing of LPG cylinders thriving via social media

Hyderabad: Amid the continuing crunch in supply of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders, with the authorities sweeping dirt under the carpet, black-marketing of both commercial and domestic gas cylinders is thriving in the city’s underground market like there is no tomorrow.

The black market price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders has surged, with prices going up to Rs 7,000, while that of 14-kg domestic cylinders has spiked to Rs 5,000 or more. These cylinders are being sold illegally by third parties, presumably in cahoots with dealers and facilitated by social media channels.

Of course, the authorities have issued stern warnings against black-marketing of both domestic and commercial gas cylinders. Yet, net-savvy black marketers have found a way to operate via social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, offering illegally obtained gas cylinders at inflated prices amid panic buying and illegal sales throughout the city. Furthermore, cocking a snook at the authorities, they are promoting ‘instant delivery’ and ‘extra refills’ at progressively higher costs.

While the official price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is around Rs 2,000, it is being sold at a price that is three times higher-- for Rs 7,000 or more. Domestic cylinders are sold at prices ranging between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000. The gas cylinders black-marketed include those of all oil marketing companies (OMCs0 - HP, Indane and Bharat. That is not all. Even private labels like ‘Go gas’ and ‘Super Gas’ cylinders are in the fray.

Posts on the Facebook marketplace reads, “Commercial gas and domestic gas available, Rs 6,500 for 19 kgs and Rs 4,000 for 14 kgs.” Another post reads, “Only advance payments, delivery within 24 hours” --- the person is offering the commercial cylinder for Rs 7,000.

A person at Ramanthapur is offering ‘Super Gas’ at Rs 2,500 for 14 kgs and has dropped the pickup location. Also, some are illegally providing empty cylinders or extra refills for Rs 5,000.

Asif Hussain, one of the observers, said “There are several dozens of posts on social media platforms including marketplace on FaceBook, where gas cylinders for both domestic and commercial use are being offered throughout the city, right under the nose of the authorities.”

Asif emphasised, “The police must actively monitor social media to pinpoint these black marketers. If these advertisements guarantee instant delivery and provide pickup locations, it is clear that the agencies or gas delivery agents are involved in black marketing. The police and Civil Supplies need to step up their efforts and apprehend these individuals to eliminate illegal trade.”

K Venkatesh, a resident of Gowlipura, said “Owing to the high demand from restaurants, hotels, and cafes, the black marketers are charging up to Rs 7,000 per cylinder, with refills costing over Rs 4,000. With the shortage of the commercial ones, leads to illegal diversion of domestic cylinders to the commercial market, creating shortages in both segments.”

On Monday, in broad daylight, the police seized as many as 414 cylinders on the Punjagutta main road and arrested 10 members, including the owner of a gas agency.