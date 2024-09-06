Whiskey Ice Cream Scandal in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Arrests Made for Selling Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream to Children

In a shocking incident, a gang selling whiskey-infused ice cream to children has been arrested. Excise officials conducted raids at the "One and Five" ice cream parlour, where it was discovered that whiskey was being mixed into the ice cream. The parlour owners, Dayakar Reddy and Shoban, were arrested for adding 100 ml of whiskey to 60 grams of ice cream.

Children and youth were reportedly flocking to the parlour for the whiskey-flavoured ice cream, creating a dangerous situation. Excise officials seized the products, putting an end to the illegal operation.