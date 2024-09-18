Live
Why Are Top Students Opting Out of IIT-Hyderabad
Despite its reputation as a premier institute, IIT-Hyderabad is struggling to attract top rankers from the JEE Advanced exam.
Despite its reputation as a premier institute, IIT-Hyderabad is struggling to attract top rankers from the JEE Advanced exam. This year, none of the top 200 rankers chose to enroll at the institute, with only three of the top 500 and 41 out of the top 1,000 opting for IIT-Hyderabad.
In contrast, IIT-Bombay remains the top pick, drawing 47 of the top 50 rankers and 246 of the top 1,000. IIT-Delhi and IIT-Madras also attracted higher numbers of top students, leaving IIT-Hyderabad to question why it is falling behind in attracting the brightest minds.
Although the institute filled all 597 available seats for the 2024-25 academic year, the lack of top-tier candidates raises concerns about its future competitiveness compared to older IITs.