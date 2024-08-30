Why dilly-dally in demolishing Janwada farmhouse: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned why the Congress government is not demolishing theJanwada farmhouse belonging to former minister KT Rama Rao.

He said on Thursday, that the State government empowered HYDRA is claiming to demolish illegal constructions. However, it is shocking to see the way it is functioning. Is it that the HYDRA officials giving notices to other educational institutions dare not to issue notices to Owaisi’s educational institutions, because MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened to see the end of the government if it touches their buildings?

Sanjay Kumar said that if ponds and government lands are occupied and farmhouses and villas are built, they should be demolished. “But it is not right to demolish the buildings of one or two big people and all the rest belonging to the poor. If HYDRA can, it should take on the bigwigs committing illegalities and help the poor. Why not demolish the Janwada farmhouse?” he asked. Revanth Reddy said that Janwada farmhouse was built illegally. Then, why is it not being demolished? What is making the government to dilly-dally on this, he wondered.