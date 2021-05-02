Why Eatala? Why not Malla Reddy, Muthireddy?

Hyderabad: Reacting strongly to the sacking of Health Minister Eatala Rajender, the Congress party on Saturday asked why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not order an inquiry into the allegations of land-grabbing against Minister CH Malla Reddy and MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao slammed the Chief Minister over the issue of encroachment of assigned lands by Eatala Rajender. Referring to the inquiry, Rao asked the Chief Minister as to why he ordered the inquiry so hastily and why he did not take a similar action when allegations were levelled against Minister CH Malla Reddy and MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy.

Hanumantha Rao asked the CM as to why the Minister did not respond on the issue of encroachment of lands belonging to Dalits in Keesara and the encroachment of Gandhi Trust lands and Wakf lands? He wondered if the open criticism of the Central government by Eatala two days ago was the main reason behind the swift reaction of KCR? He demanded the CM to order an inquiry into the land-grabbing by all political parties instead of targeting Eatala alone. Rao advised the CM to focus on curbing the spread of coronavirus in the State. He said that the corona was spreading rapidly and the private hospitals were fleecing the patients.