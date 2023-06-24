Why people should not vote for BRS, questions KTR

Hyderabad: The State IT and MA&UD Minister KTR on Saturday said that his father K Chandrashekar Rao is going to hit a hat-trick and will become the CM once again in a row. He said that no one has become the CM for three consecutive times in the South. NTR, MGR and Jayalalitha were not able to do that and KCR is going to achieve that great record, he added.



He said that BRS is coming to power again in Telangana. He said that the population of Telangana is less than 3 per cent of the total population of the country but the Central government is giving 30 per cent awards to Telangana. He said that the Central awards are coming because the state is advancing in all fields.

He said that Union Minister Kishan Reddy is helpless. He only works for Goa tours and trips. Talking about Rs. 1.80 Lakh Crore National Highways. He asked whether it will be enough, if toll is not paid. He criticised Congress as a hermit party which did not give irrigation even after ruling for many years.

Every sector is taken care of in Telangana. He said that no sector like cities, agriculture and IT has been neglected. He questioned why people should not vote for BRS which is developing every sector.