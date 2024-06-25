Live
Wild animal attack sparks tension in Shamshabad
Hyderabad: Tension gripped Ghansimiyaguda in Shamshabad district after a wild animal attacked a few dogs and a calf. While villagers suspected a leopard, forest officials said it could be a hyena or a large dog.
The stray dogs and calf sustained bite injuries in an agricultural field near the village, causing panic among local residents, who alerted the forest officials. A team of forest officials arrived at the scene and searched the area but found no leopard pug marks.
The officials suspect it could have been either a hyena or a large dog breed. “Leopards generally target the necks of their victims, but here the stray dogs and the calf suffered stomach injuries,” said a forest official.
The officials stated that patrolling would be intensified in the area, and if necessary, camera traps would be installed.