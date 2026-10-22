Will fill all vacant posts in police wing by 2028: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared that all the vacant posts in the state Police Department will be filled by 2028. Addressing a gathering at the Police Commemoration Parade in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the government had already issued notification to fill 5,000 vacancies in the Police Department. The recruitment to fill 112 DSP posts was unprecedented in the history of Telangana state, he mentioned. Besides, the government was appointing transgenders as traffic assistants and thus enhancing their self-respect and dignity in society.

The Chief Minister also declared that the ex gratia amount being paid to home guards who die in service would be increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. The Chief Minister instructed Director-General of Police CV Anand to take steps towards increasing the ex gratia payable to home guards.

Calling upon the police to deal with the cases involving women and children with greater sensitivity, Revanth Reddy emphasised that there should be no delay in delivering justice to victims. “Ensuring the safety of women is not solely the responsibility of the Police Department. Every individual in society should also take the responsibility of women’s safety.”

The Chief Minister expressed his concern over the drug menace and appealed to the police to ensure that youth do not fall victim to the drug abuse. He commended the ‘Eagle Force’ for their unstinted efforts in curbing drug trafficking and appreciated the DGP’s endeavour in this regard. Since the maintenance of law and order is crucial for the development of the state, the Chief Minister said, the state government is giving top priority to strengthen the Police Department.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the initiatives taken to strengthen the police wing. “We are leveraging modern technology in the Police Department to effectively address new challenges. Besides, the human-centric approach of the police force must remain unchanged, the Chief Minister said.

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) unit had been established to take a firm and uncompromising stance against food adulteration, he underlined.

Remembering the martyrs of the Police Department who had laid down their lives while discharging their duties, the Chief Minister said: “Discipline is police strength and integrity is their honour. The sense of security police provide to the public is the greatest recognition to the cops. Police are not alone in their grief. The state government stands with the bereaved family and the entire society of Telangana also stands with you”.