Will hold first meet at Bhagya Lakshmi temple after coming to power: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who embarked upon his maiden 'padayatra' on Sunday said that he would hold his first public meeting at the famous Bhagya Lakshmi temple after coming to power in Telangana.

He made the remark while addressing a public gathering in Shaikpet on the second day of his yatra. The MP said that the BJP fight against the TRS government would continue till it hoisted the BJP party flag on Golconda fort.

Targeting rival AIMIM, he asked the Old City-based party to answer the reasons behind the non-extension of Hyderabad Metro Rail to the Old City. He pointed out that the extension of Metro Rail project would bring jobs to local youth. Sanjay promised his party would extend the project to the Old City after coming to power.

He asked people to corner the ruling TRS party on lack of development in the Old City. "The party will stand by the Hindu community of the Old City," he said, claiming that the "Hindu society there was getting united for BJP."

Sanjay asserted that the BJP would not be scared of anybody and anything. He claimed that the party activists were taking part in his padayatra voluntarily. Talking about the party leaders, like MLA Raja Singh and Swamy Goud, he said they were attending courts for protection of their religion. He called upon people in the State to take part in his yatra voluntarily till October 2.