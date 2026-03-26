Will impose fine for illegally dumping waste: MMC chief

Hyderabad: Vinay Krishna Reddy, Commissioner of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, emphasised the importance of proper waste disposal during his visit to areas of Hayatnagar on Wednesday.

The visit was part of the 99 days of action public governance progress plan. He urged residents not to throw garbage outside and to follow sanitation guidelines to maintain cleanliness. Talking to the shopkeepers on the main road in Padmavati Colony, he asked them where they were throwing their garbage every day. The Commissioner inspected the work of removing horse hoofs in Kummari Kunta lake in Hayatnagar Circle, along with the officials.

The Commissioner made it clear that those who illegally dump construction and demolition (C&D) waste on roadsides and in vacant lots will be identified and fined. He said that dumping waste indiscriminately, which spoils the city’s beauty, is a punishable offence under the law. He instructed the sanitation staff to ensure that garbage does not accumulate anywhere on the main roads as well as on the internal roads of the colonies. He advised that the roads should always be ‘litter free’.

He advised the officials to create awareness among the residents to send old goods, damaged items or other household waste only through ‘clean auto tippers’ instead of dumping them on the roads.

He said that public cooperation is very important in keeping the city clean, and everyone should responsibly segregate waste and provide it to clean autos.

In this visit, Hayathnagar Circle Officers, engineering and sanitation department staff participated, along with MMC Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy.