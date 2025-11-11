Will not budge an iota on women and children’s safety: Top cop

Hyderabad: A review meeting on women's safety was conducted at the ICCC Auditorium, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar asserted that there is no compromise on the safety of women and children, emphasising that women's protection is a social responsibility.

The Commissioner reviewed the performance of the women's safety department, scrutinising cases registered in women police stations. He interacted with officials from SHE teams, Bharosa, Anti-Human Trafficking, Juvenile and other related divisions to assess their work.

Sajjanar directed that victims, who come to police stations, must be treated with empathy and a humane approach. He stressed that victims must be assured of full support and that cases should be thoroughly investigated without merely registering and dismissing them. Negligence in handling POCSO and rape cases will invite strict action against responsible officers.

The Commissioner highlighted the need for awareness programs on women's safety and self-defense and suggested educating children about good and bad touch. He also instructed continuous efforts to protect street children, child labourers in industries like laundry and cycle repair shops, and urged strict actions against those exploiting girls.

Convicted offenders will be booked under history sheets, denied passports and barred from government jobs.Additional CP (Crimes) Srinivas, DCP (Women Safety) Lavanya Nayak and other officers participated in the review meeting.