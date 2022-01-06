Will not keep mum if KCR hurts poor: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday made it clear that the party would not be a mute spectator if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hurts the poor in the State. Recalling that KCR used to have the need of poor workers and labourers and labour unions in the past, the legislator pointed out that he now needs only those who praise him all the time.

Eatala made these remarks while addressing a gathering after unveiling the calendar of GHMC employees' union here. He was accompanied by the party leaders Vivek Venkataswamy, Tula Uma and V Swamy Goud.

Stating that the employees fought for separate Telangana, he said they were now fighting for future of people of the State. "CM KCR opposed contract employees system." The MLA asked the CM as to why he was not regularising the contract staff.