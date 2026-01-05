Will stand like a brother with PwDs, assures minister Adluri Lakshman

Hyderabad: WelfareMinister for SC, ST, and Differently-Abled Adluri Laxman Kumar paid floral tributes to the statue of Louis Braille on Sunday to mark the visionary’s birth anniversary. Speaking at a programme held at the Department of Differently-Abled Welfare office, the Minister described Braille as more than just an individual, calling him “an idea and a movement” who transformed a perceived curse into a world of opportunity for the visually impaired.

In an emotional address, Laxman Kumar assured those present that he would stand by persons with disabilities (PwDs) like a brother. He noted that during his six-month tenure as Minister, he has consistently prioritised resolving their grievances with sincerity.

The Minister expressed grave concern over the current scarcity of Braille literature, which is largely limited to the tenth standard. Recognising that this gap forces many visually impaired students to abandon their academic dreams, he announced that the government is taking swift action to extend Braille textbooks to intermediate and degree levels. He revealed that a Government Order (GO) to this effect is expected shortly, ensuring comprehensive educational opportunities for all.

Further addressing the community’s welfare, Laxman Kumar highlighted that he had personally spoken with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar regarding the implementation of free bus travel for differently-abled citizens across the state. He confirmed that a final decision on this proposal would be reached at the Chief Minister’s level soon. Reaffirming the government’s positive stance on employment security and reservations, the Minister emphasised that differently-abled citizens deserve to live as dignified and empowered members of society. He described serving this community as a divine blessing capable of bringing real societal change.

The event featured impressive cultural performances by visually impaired students from Karimnagar, whose talents earned high praise from the Minister. To mark the occasion, Laxman Kumar unveiled Telangana’s first Braille calendar for 2026 and distributed musical instruments to students of blind schools. Senior officials in attendance included Muttineni Veerayya, Chairman of the Differently-Abled Cooperative Society, Anita Ramachandran, Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, and Shailaja, Director of Empowerment of Disabled and Senior Citizens.