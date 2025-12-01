Wings of skill and precision: IAF Cadets graduate in flying colours

Hyderabad: The Navigation Training School (NTS) and Weapon Systems School (WSS) at Air Force Station Begumpet hosted a grand valedictory function on Saturday, marking the successful completion of multiple advanced training courses for officers and flight cadets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and allied services. The NTS, a premier aerial navigation training institute of the IAF, has been shaping flight cadets into skilled navigators for over seven decades. It imparts advanced navigation techniques and instructional skills to aviators from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign nations. Similarly, the WSS plays a pivotal role in unifying all weapon system operators under a specialised entity, delivering contemporary, effect-based training aligned with the IAF’s evolving operational requirements.

The valedictory ceremony celebrated the graduation of the No-109` Advanced Navigation Course (ANC), No-141th ab-initio Navigation Course, and Stage-II & III Weapon System (WS) courses. Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Kumar Taliyan, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Intelligence), presided over the event as the Reviewing Officer.

The 109th ANC comprised seven officers, including two from the Indian Navy, one from the Indian Coast Guard, and one from the Royal Malaysian Air Force. These officers will now take up instructional assignments within their respective services. The 141th ab-initio Navigation Course included five IAF Flight Cadets and one officer from the Sri Lankan Air Force. During the ceremony, meritorious trainees from all courses were honoured with trophies, medals, and certificates for their exceptional performance.