With 11 acres of hope, TPCC chief rekindles Rahatnagar’s future

Hyderabad: TheTelangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud showed his generosity as he donated 11 acres of land for the development of his native village Rahatnagar. He donated ten acres of land for an integrated school and one acre was given for a substation.

Mahesh Kumar Goud thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for sanctioning the Temple Corridor Road through his village.

TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar on Sunday started various development works in his native village in Bheemgal mandal of Nizamabad district. Later,the people of the village honoured him for the gesture.

Mahesh Kumar participated in the ground breaking ceremony of the new Durga Devi temple, being built in the village under the auspices of the Endowment Department at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Goud recalled that his father Bomma Gangadhar Goud had built a Durga Devi temple in the village in the past.

Later, Goud participated in the distribution of Indira Mahila Shakti sarees. Along with TPCC president, local MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy, corporation chairman Eeravatri Anil, Anvesh Reddy, Balkonda in-charge Sunil Reddy, former DCC leaders and others took part the in event.

He thanked CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for sanctioning funds for the temple corridor from Dharmapuri to Basara via his hometown Rahatnagar. The road will pass through Dharmapuri, Kondagattu, Vemulawada, Limbadri Gutta to Basar.

Goud said he was very happy that his efforts had paid off as the road would pass through his village Rahatnagar.

Goud said that once Temple Corridor Road gets completed with a cost of Rs 380 crore, there would be a lot of development in the area. “I will never forget the sweet memories of my childhood. I have come to this level only because of the services done by my parents. I did not expect to become the PCC president. My association with the village will continue until my last breath,” Goud said.

The PCC chief said that he would continuously work for the development of the village.

This Rahatnagar Temple Corridor Road will become key hub between Karimnagar-Nizamabad. If an integrated school comes up in the village, SC, ST and BC students will get higher education facilities. “I consider it my responsibility to develop the village,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said.