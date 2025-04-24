With court order in tow, HYDRA kickstarts works at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bathukamma festival, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Wednesday launched development works at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, after the court cleared the way for restoration.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath performed a special puja at the site, marking the beginning of the work. He instructed officials to expedite the restoration, development and beautification of the tank. He stated that the tank would be ready in time for the festival. He urged residents to support the efforts; and locals assured their full cooperation.

The development comes a day after the City Civil Court delivered a significant ruling in favour of HYDRA. The court had dismissed a civil suit filed by Y Sudhakar Reddy who claimed land ownership. The judge declared Bathukamma Kunta a heritage site, not a private reservoir, based on revenue records, village maps, satellite images, and Survey of India data presented by HYDRA legal team.

HYDRA officials said the judgment removes all legal hurdles, allowing work to proceed without any delay. Ranganath welcomed the ruling and congratulated the team that argued the case, including standing counsel members K Anil Kumar, S Srinivas, B Ajay, government advocate B Janardhan, HYDRA inspector Mohan, and legal advisor Srinivas.

Meanwhile, HYDRA took up developmental of six lakes including Sunnam Cheruvu, Tammidikunta Cheruvu, Kukatpally Nallacheruvu, Uppal Nallacheruvu, Bum-Rukh-Ud-Daula Lake and Bathukamma Kunta.

This was among the six lakes undertaken by HYDRA in the first phase for restoration work worth Rs 58.50 crore.

The projects are funded by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Work on Bathukamma Kunta initially began on February 18. During early excavation, water emerged from beneath the tank bed, reaffirming the site’s status as a living water body.