With placards & slogans, Muslims call for withdrawal of new Waqf Act

Hyderabad: A large number of Muslims on Friday protested against the controversial new Waqf Act. The protests broke out after the Friday prayers at various places across the city including at the historic Mecca Masjid. The worshippers took to the streets demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Act.

Following Friday prayers, holding placards and raising slogans, the demonstrators expressed their strong opposition to the proposed changes, which they believe could negatively impact Waqf properties and community rights.

The protest was observed near Mecca Masjid, Moghalpura, Shahalibanda, Yakutpura, Santosh Nagar, Saidabad, Mehdipatnam, Bahadurpura, and other areas. Heavy security was deployed in the sensitive areas of the Old City, and other areas.

Additionally, a massive protest rally against Waqf Amendment Act was organised by the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) at various areas across the city. The demonstration saw an overwhelming participation of thousands of citizens reflecting strong public opposition to the bill.

The protests remained entirely peaceful, with participants urging the government to repeal the act and stop divisive politics. The organisers reiterated their commitment to democratic means of protest while ensuring public order.

The rally, spearheaded by the SIO Qutbullapur and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), along with various social organisations and local leaders, aimed to voice concerns over the potential adverse effects of the amendments on Waqf properties and community rights. Protesters carried banners and raised slogans demanding the protection of Waqf assets, emphasising the need to safeguard community interests.

The rally was taken out at Shapur Nagar X Road, Quthbullapur, Yakutpura, Santosh Nagar, mobilising youth and community members to oppose the bill. The protest was also attended by Corporator Muzaffar Hussain and the event concluded with an address by Faisal Khan, state secretary of SIO Telangana, who highlighted the implications of the new enactments and called for united resistance until the Act is repealed.

Moreover, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board will organise a series of campaigns including a major public meeting on Saturday at Darussalam with the title ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’. It will be followed by a 10-minute lights-out protest on April 30. Round table meetings, women public gatherings at Eidgah Bilali, human chain protests and sit-in protests are scheduled to take place.