Woman Creates Disturbance in Madhura Nagar While Intoxicated

A film junior artist, intoxicated, caused a disturbance in Madhura Nagar by abusing and assaulting pedestrians and motorists, before being handed over to her husband.

A woman caused a public disturbance on the main road in Madhura Nagar, reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The woman, a junior artist in the film industry, was seen engaging in erratic behavior, including verbally abusing and physically assaulting pedestrians and motorists.

According to witnesses, she obstructed police officers who attempted to intervene, even physically attacking a female home guard in the process. In response to the situation, the police contacted the woman’s husband and handed her over to him.

The Madhura Nagar police have filed a case against the woman and are currently investigating the incident.

