Woman creates fuss with petrol at her ex-boyfriend's wedding in Gajuwaka

A young woman filed a case against her lover for cheating on her and sent her to jail. However, when the young man who was released from jail was getting married again, the same young woman came to wedding place and made a fuss with a petrol bottle. When the matter reached Gajuwaka police, they came and appeased the girl's relatives. It is suggested that the matter in court should be settled in the court.



Going into the details, M. Vijay Bhagat of Tunglam village, 69th ward of GVMC is working in a hospital. He is a native of Parvathipuram and fell in love with a young woman named Priyanka and left her after some time. As a result, she filed a case in May that Vijay Bhagat had cheated her, and the young man was sentenced to jail.



Vijay Bhagat, who came out of jail, got married at in Nathiyapalem on Saturday with another woman. After learning about the matter, Priyanka reached marriage pandal with her relatives and friends and threatened with a petrol bottle. After receiving the information, Gajuwaka CI L. Bhaskara Rao and SI Kolli Satish came and advised the young woman and her relatives not to commit such acts in the matter under the jurisdiction of the court.