Just In
Woman Dies by Suicide in Saidabad After Jumping from Hospital Building
A 28-year-old woman, C Divya Sree, tragically died by suicide after jumping from a hospital building in Saidabad.
On Tuesday, a woman took her own life in Saidabad. The 28-year-old, C Divya Sree, jumped from a hospital building in the area.
She was married to C Krishna and had two children.
On Sunday, Krishna left town to attend a wedding. The next morning, Divya Sree called him, asking him to return home to care for the children.
Later, Krishna found out that she had ingested a poisonous substance, prompting him to notify his family members. They rushed her to the hospital.
When Krishna came back to the city on Tuesday, he visited the hospital.
According to the Saidabad police, "As Krishna entered the hospital room, his wife stood up from the bed and jumped from the building, dying instantly."
Authorities have opened an investigation to understand what led Divya Sree to take this tragic action.