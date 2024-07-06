Woman gives birth on TGSRTC bus

Hyderabad: A woman gave birth while travelling on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus, assisted by a female conductor and other female passengers, on Friday.

According to TGSRTC, the passenger identified as Shweta Ratnam gave birth to a baby girl while travelling on the 1Z bus. She had started her journey from Musheerabad and began experiencing labour pains near Bahadurpura. With assistance from TGSRTC conductor R Saroja and other female passengers on the bus, she delivered a healthy baby girl.

The TGSRTC Managing Director, V C Sajjanar, congratulated conductor Saroja and the other female co-passengers on the bus for their humanitarian intervention. “It is said that the mother and child are safe because of the timely response. It is commendable that RTC staff is showing the spirit of service while taking the passengers to their destinations safely,” Sajjanar posted on X.

The MD informed that both the infant and mother are doing well at the nearby government maternity hospital, where they have been shifted for medical assistance.

In a similar incident, the TGSRTC awarded lifetime free bus travel to an infant born at the Karimnagar bus station on June 16. The TGSRTC lifetime pass of the newborn child was gifted to the child’s mother, Kumari, at a programme held on June 19 at Bus Bhawan in Hyderabad.