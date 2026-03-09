  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Woman hit by RTC bus dies in hospital

  • Created On:  9 March 2026 8:41 AM IST
Woman hit by RTC bus dies in hospital
X


Tags

Amberpet RTC Bus AccidentV Padmavathi DeathHyderabad Road AccidentAmberpet Police CaseRTC Bus Hit Bike
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Women’s courage and contributions saluted

Women’s courage and contributions saluted

National News

More
Share it
X