Woman linked to Rs 20 crore fraud under investigation

Hyderabad: Patancheru police are currently investigating a major fraud case involving Sri Vidya, a woman accused of cheating around 40 people and collecting close to Rs 20 crore over the last three years through elaborate scams.

Sri Vidya allegedly preyed on women from Patancheru and surrounding areas by promising high returns on investments and collecting both cash and gold under pretences. Victims say she claimed contacts with influential individuals like Vijay Bhasker Reddy and Chevi Reddy Bhaskar Reddy from Tirupati to gain their trust. Using these forged connections, she collected an estimated Rs 18-20 crore officially, with unofficial reports suggesting the amount could exceed Rs 50 crore.

Sources reveal that Sri Vidya married eight men across different localities to bolster her deceptive image. One of the victims, Kalamma, along with several other women, frequently visited Sri Vidya’s residence to discuss repayments and investment matters. Despite the sustained collection of large sums, Sri Vidya repeatedly postponed returns with evasive replies, often responding with “Tomorrow, tomorrow.”

More alarmingly, Sri Vidya reportedly engaged in self-harm, cutting herself and getting admitted to hospitals to avoid addressing victims’ demands for their money and gold. She also established multiple business fronts in Patancheru, including a jewellery store named Shalini Jewellery, a clothing store, and a saree shop, further adding to her respected façade.

The situation escalated recently when eight women went to Sri Vidya’s residence at APR 74th Villa in Patancheru to demand their dues. An altercation ensued, and Sri Vidya, along with alleged accomplices, including her husband Didi Rajasekhar from Warangal’s Narsampet village, his brothers Didi Nikhil and Didi Ranjith, her maid Aparna, and her son Abhi, attacked the women. Kalamma sustained severe head injuries and is in critical condition due to heavy blood loss.

Victims report that this fraudulent activity dates back to 2014, affecting at least 20 individuals in areas like Pileru, Bakaraopet, Tirupati, and Warangal. It is believed that Sri Vidya was even able to deceive some police officials, which may explain the perceived inaction on complaints filed over the years.

Another complicating factor is Sri Vidya’s alleged partner in deception, personal assistant to Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy, who reportedly organised fake meetings in luxurious settings, claimed to have crores of rupees coming their way, and travelled in multiple cars to maintain the illusion of wealth.

Sri Vidya currently resides in a plush apartment in Patancheru and owns four other houses unofficially. Police investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the fraud and bring all involved to justice.

The Patancheru police have yet to issue an official statement confirming arrests or charges. Meanwhile, the victims and residents of the area demand swift and stringent action against the accused.