Women are not safe in buses and trains: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Monday demanded stringent action against the person responsible for attempting to rape a woman in MMTS train.

BRS MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that there was no security for the women in the State. The accused entered the women’s coach and tried to rape the woman. The victim jumped off the train to escape the intruder and got injured. “The government should provide treatment to the victim. Women are not safe in buses and trains,” she said, adding that as per the reports rape cases and crime rate have increased by 22 per cent in the state. “State police should take action on women’s safety,” demanded Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Harish Rao said, “When such atrocities were happening in the State capital, what is the government, the police and railway staff doing? Who is responsible for the poor condition of the girl who jumped from the train to save herself from that person? It is shameful that the safety of women has become questionable in Indiramma’s rule. Compared to last year, the DGP has actually announced that 2,945 cases have been registered this year, with a 29 per cent increase.

That is, an average of 250 rape cases are being registered every month. The government is watching with folded hands as women are raped, murdered and harassed every day in the State.”