Women are shining in fields on par with men: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy asked women to put to use the skills they learnt to stand on their feet.

Addressing the gathering at a certificate distribution ceremony held for the students on successful completion of Skill Development Training at Bagh Amberpet on Sunday, the Minister said women have been shining in different fields on par with men. "In the changing times, women using their skills for their empowerment is an important aspect in every household," he noted.

Explaining the hurdles that the country had to face in combating Covid, Kishan Reddy said, "The strong resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his motivation to unite people of the country, contribution of scientists, doctors etc has made the country come out of the claws of Covid safely."

"The country even lacked mask manufacturing units to provide for 130 crore people when the Covid struck India two years ago. Similarly, it faced the issue of shortage of beds in hospitals, oxygen supplies, medicines etc. No other country was in a position to provide supplies to meet the requirement of India as they were battling with Covid," he said. "Innumerable stories were written in the country and abroad painting a poor picture of India in battling Covid. And, about 40 to 50 crore people might die due to Covid, citing lack of doctors, hospitals and poverty. Against this backdrop, the PM had taken the initiative motivating people, doctors, scientists, workers and all other sections of people to confidently steer out of the troubled times," he added. "Today, the country is capable of producing two out of the best four of the vaccines for Covid in the world. Besides, the country configured its production and supply lines to make masks, oxygen concentrators, ventilators as well as vaccines needed for the country. India has so far produced 150 crore Covid vaccines to provide free of cost vaccination for people in the country. It is also poised to provide the same to other poorer countries once the vaccination programme in the country is completed," he said.