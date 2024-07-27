Women given a raw deal in TG Budget: BJP Mahila Morcha

Hyderabad: BJP Mahila Morcha State president Dr Shilpa Reddy criticised the Congress-led state government for giving a raw deal to women in the State Budget for 2024-25. She said on Friday that the Telangana women were unjustly treated in the budget. She warned that the BJP State Mahila Morcha would organise a large-scale dharna at the Ambedkar Chowrasta near the Telugu Talli flyover if the promises given to women are not fulfilled.

She said that the guarantees given to women are not reflected in the budget, and there is no word about when the promised Rs 4,000 pension will be given. Similarly, the budget did not talk about the implementation of the Rs 2,500 assistance under the Mahalakshmi scheme for every woman in the state, besides implementing the scheme to provide Scooties and Rs 5 lakh Bharosa cards for female students.

“Will Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who promised women in the name of six guarantees before the elections, answer on the fulfillment of electoral promises? Or, will the women ministers in the government answer,” she asked.