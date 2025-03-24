Women have an important role in Indian civilisational story: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said that India is a society which has worshipped women since immemorial time. “Historically, our country had a matriarchal system. Our Sanatana Dharma, culture, and traditions all honour women,” he added.

Addressing the 10th Annual Women’s Day Awards ceremony organised by Hello Hyderabad Sports and Service Organisation at JNTU, and presented prizes.

During the event, Eatala Rajender said, “Our ceremonies are dedicated to goddesses, such as Saraswati for education, Lakshmi for wealth, and Shakti Peethas dedicated to the divine feminine.”

“India has earned the title of Vishwaguru for the world and is working hard to regain that status. Our nation embodies unity in diversity. Since PM Modi took office, the global recognition of our culture has significantly increased. India is the only country that wishes for ‘Sukhino Bhavan,’ which translates to ‘May all be happy,” he highlighted.

He said, “ASHA workers are playing a crucial role in protecting health, while mothers support Anganwadi teachers. Regardless of the field—be it the army, police, or space—women are at the forefront. Families that neglect the significance of women tend to break apart and laud the role and contribution of women performing such vital duties and their contribution at home, to society and the country.”