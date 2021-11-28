Women-led Hyderabad NGO wins 5th Martha Farrell Award 

Hyderabad: A city-based women-led organisation, Shaheen Women's Resource and Welfare Association, had been honored with the 5th Martha Farrell Award-2021, for its commitment and efforts towards the cause of women's rights and communal harmony in the southern parts of India.

The Association has won the Award in the 'Best Organisation for Gender Equality' category and was also conferred with a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh for their continued efforts in societal transformation.

The award ceremony was hosted by Martha Farrell Foundation, Participatory Research in Asia along with Rural Development Trust on November 20, in New Delhi.

"We believe in gender equality and a comprehensive approach to cultural and political change. Empowering women is the basis of our work. We work with women from marginalised communities and would like to wipe out patriarchy and poverty from the face of the earth. The prestigious Martha Farrell award has given us recognition, strength and encouragement to fulfill our dream of equality," said a spokesperson of Shaheen Women's Resource and Welfare Association.

Martha Farrell awards were instituted in 2016 to honor Dr Martha Farrell's memory, a prominent activist for gender equality and women's empowerment. She was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan in a terrorist attack in 2015, while leading a gender training workshop for the Aga Khan Foundation.

A total of 120 nominations were received this year, which were carefully reviewed for merit by a six-member jury, comprising eminent jurists, women's rights proponents, filmmakers and social activists.