  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Women Teachers Day celebrated at TGCHE

Women Teachers Day celebrated at TGCHE
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Women Teacher's Day was celebrated across the educational institutions in the state marking the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule on...

Hyderabad: Women Teacher's Day was celebrated across the educational institutions in the state marking the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule on Friday.

Telangana Council for Higher Education Chairman Prof Balakista Reddy, Vice-Chairman Prof Itikala Purushottam, Secretary Prof Venkatesh, Joint Secretary CS Prakash and officials and staff of the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulation Committee paid floral tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. At Osmania University, Vice-Chancellor Prof M Kumar and university officials and staff paid floral tributes to Savitribai Phule.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick