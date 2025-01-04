Women Teachers Day celebrated at TGCHE

Hyderabad: Women Teacher's Day was celebrated across the educational institutions in the state marking the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule on Friday.

Telangana Council for Higher Education Chairman Prof Balakista Reddy, Vice-Chairman Prof Itikala Purushottam, Secretary Prof Venkatesh, Joint Secretary CS Prakash and officials and staff of the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulation Committee paid floral tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. At Osmania University, Vice-Chancellor Prof M Kumar and university officials and staff paid floral tributes to Savitribai Phule.