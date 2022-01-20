Work to upgrade infrastructure in schools put on fast track says Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Following the launch of 'My Village, My School' programme by the State government, the Education department has ratcheted up measures to upgrade schools in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, which are being selected to improve infrastructure on a pilot basis.

While going into a huddle with officials on Wednesday, Minister of Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy discussed measures to improve infrastructure in four schools--two each in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

While talking to officials, she said, "the government has decided to turn the four school complexes into model academic institutions on a pilot basis by upgrading the infrastructure. All the complexes will be give a facelift with a fund support of Rs 356.50 lakh. Half of the work has been completed."

Elucidating measures being taken under the programme, she said, "toilets with sufficient water facility, safe drinking water supply, major and minor repairs in classrooms, electric work, adequate furniture, green chalk boards, painting on school complexes and class rooms, proper compound walls, kitchen shades and dining halls are the rudimentary components proposed to be provided in the four schools."

According to reliable sources, of the total fund of Rs 82 lakh sanctioned for development of infrastructure in two schools in Hyderabad district, Aliya Primary School, Nampally, gets Rs 15 lakh, while the high school gets a fund support of Rs 67 lakh. Similarly, Mahboobia Primary School, Nampally, gets Rs 20 lakh, while the high School would be reshaped with Rs 55 lakh.

In Ranga Reddy, the Mandal Praja Parishad School, Jillelaguda, is to be equipped with infrastructure using funds of Rs 23 lakhs, while the zilla parishad high school will be give a facelift with Rs 62 lakhs.

Similarly, the mandal parishad high school, Shivarampally, is to be equipped with necessary infrastructure using funds of Rs 21 lakh, while the zilla parishad high school would get a whopping Rs 93.50 lakh for promotion of infrastructure.