World Heritage Day Today: Heritage buffs ring alarm bells over poor state of historical bldgs in Hyd

Hyderabad: Heritage enthusiasts are gearing up to celebrate World Heritage Day 2025 on Friday, but various heritage structures or sites in the city are neglected and lying in a dilapidated state. In that regard, a few heritage enthusiasts raised an alarm about the Health Museum and Jubilee Hall located at Nampally, which have been closed for decades.

A few activists pointed out that there was a time when the Public Gardens, which is also known as Bagh-e-Aam, was an oasis in the city, providing an escape from stress and pollution. Along with the garden, iconic structures like the Health Museum and Jubilee Hall are located on the premises. The Health Museum was originally established to provide information about human health. It also once displayed posters of the Ajanta and Ellora caves. Unfortunately, the museum has now been neglected and its exhibits have been moved to the Telangana State Archaeology Museum. It is very sad that at present, the area is illegally parked with vehicles gathering rust, destroying the scenic beauty.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a heritage activist, said, “It is high time the state government takes action. While it is actively promoting tourism, it has failed to restore key heritage structures. The government should release necessary funds and reopen iconic sites like Jubilee Hall and the Health Museum at Public Gardens. As a lifelong resident of Hyderabad, it’s disheartening that I never saw Jubilee Hall or the Health Museum open even during my school years. These places offered genuine educational value—with real skeletons and anatomical models that 70 per cent of schools still lack today. Sadly, my children and this generation are being deprived of such a rich source of knowledge. These heritage sites must be made accessible regularly to both tourists and students.”

Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, a heritage activist, said, “Jubilee Hall stands as a symbol of Hyderabad’s royal heritage and architectural splendor. Unfortunately, it’s now mostly reserved for official state functions and rarely accessible to the public. That’s a missed opportunity—it has immense potential to become a heritage tourism hotspot with guided tours or a dedicated heritage centre. Similarly, the Health Museum, while somewhat outdated in its presentation, has a unique vintage charm. It offers a captivating look at how public health education was approached in the early 20th century. With some thoughtful revamping, it could easily be transformed into an engaging science and history hub for both students and tourists.”

Brief history

Jubilee Hall is one of Hyderabad’s finest examples of Indo-Islamic architecture with colonial influences. Built in 1913 to commemorate the silver jubilee of the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Pasha, it stands out with its graceful arches, domes, and regal presence in the Public Gardens (Bagh-e-Aam).

Located nearby in the same compound, this museum is quite underrated. Established during the Nizam’s era to educate the public on health and hygiene, it features old-school dioramas, anatomical models, and information panels.