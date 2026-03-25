World Kidney Day 2026: Deccan Hospitals champions ‘Kidney Health for All’

Hyderabad: Marking World Kidney Day 2026, Deccan Hospitals organised a special programme highlighting the theme “Kidney Health for All – Caring for People, Protecting the Planet”, which also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the global initiative. The event underscored the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, particularly kidney ailments, which account for a significant share beyond commonly recognised conditions like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Experts noted that the COVID-19 pandemic further exposed gaps in global healthcare systems and the need for stronger focus on prevention and early detection.

As part of the celebrations, patients who underwent renal transplantation and their donors were felicitated, with mementos presented to transplant families. A quiz programme on kidney health was also conducted for patients and their relatives to spread awareness.

The hospital highlighted its comprehensive nephrology services, including 24x7 care, advanced hemodialysis, and immediate-start peritoneal dialysis within hours of catheter insertion. Its renal transplant programme is recognised for pioneering swap transplants and cadaver donor procedures in South India.

With satellite kidney care centres in multiple districts, Deccan Hospitals continues to expand access to quality renal care, reinforcing its commitment to saving lives and promoting kidney health for all.