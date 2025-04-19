World Liver Day: Experts urge healthy eating habits for protecting liver

Hyderabad: The liver, the second largest organ in the human body after the skin, is essential for maintaining overall health. In recognition of its importance, April 19 is observed every year as World Liver Day. The theme for this year, “Food is Medicine”, highlights the powerful role that diet plays in supporting and healing the liver.

In recent years, India has seen a significant rise in liver-related diseases, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcohol-induced liver cirrhosis, and viral hepatitis. Experts point to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, rising alcohol use, and unmonitored medication consumption as leading causes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohammed Nayeem, Clinical Director & HOD, Care Institute of Digestive Diseases & Liver Transplant, Hyderabad, said, “The liver carries out over 500 vital functions in the body. From metabolising nutrients to detoxifying harmful substances, it is deeply impacted by what we eat and how we live. We are increasingly seeing liver issues even among young adults due to poor lifestyle choices. Treating food as medicine is one of the most effective preventive approaches.”

The liver is a very special organ because it can heal and repair itself. In ancient Chinese medicine, the liver was called the “General of the Body” because of how it protects us. It removes harmful substances from our system and keeps us healthy. The good news is that the liver gives us a chance to fix the damage if we change our habits. But if we ignore it, it can become dangerous. To maintain a healthy liver, experts recommend avoiding processed and packaged foods that are high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Instead, include fiber-rich foods, leafy greens, antioxidant-loaded fruits, nuts, and items rich in vitamins E, C, and B-complex, which help protect liver cells. Staying well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water also supports the liver’s natural detox functions.