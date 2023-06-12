Worry about BRS, not BJP: Bandi to KCR

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS and its leadership better worry more about getting things right on their home turf than who heads the State BJP, said Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Ushering the party cadre and leaders in the districts to further intensify the Maha Jana Sampark Yojana, a month-long massive reach-out programme of the people, he asked them not to fall for the political antics and maneuvers of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that CM KCR is more worried following the intelligence reports of the growing graph of the BJP among the people and working hard to wake up the Congress in a dormant state in Telangana to counter the BJP.

The BRS and Congress parties will have a hard time ahead vis a vis BJP. Forcing both to join hands, playing every trick in the book to downplay the BJP's strength and the traction it is getting from the people.

"Changing of state BJP chief and BJP forging an alliance with the TDP-these are the leaks from the ruling BRS which is uncertain about its poll dividends," said Sanjay Kumar.

Party cadre should be alert on such fake propaganda being peddled by the ruling BRS and the Congress.

Sanjay said, "I will adhere to the party's line. We all work in line with what the BJP national president and party decides."

The Karimnagar MP said there would not be leaks from the BJP like the propaganda of replacing him as state BJP chief by giving him a ministerial berth in the Union cabinet. There is no such tradition of leaks in the BJP.

Sanjay Kumar said the main fight in Telangana is between the BJP and BRS, but the Congress party is a non-entity. "We will do our work. If the Congress wants to admit people from Pakistan, let them."

On the apprehensions of not arresting BRS MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case, he said the investigation agencies do their job. "Those committed wrongdoings would not go scot-free under Modi's governance. Does her name not figuring out in the chargesheet would mean the BRS and BJP got into an understanding? Besides, how is an accused while the investigations are still on?

The BJP would not wait for someone to come and join the party. Instead, it will go with lotus into the people seeking their support and working to strengthen the party from the booth level.

If Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections, why was Rahul Gandhi's image had not worked in Gujarat and UP, he asked.

Meanwhile, former MP and party senior leader AP Jithender Reddy dismissing the changing of state BJP chief, said the national party would not decide on changing Guardwithout discussing it with the State leadership.