Wow! GHMC’s 99-day action plan yielding better results

Hyderabad: The 99-day action plan being implemented by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has shown encouraging progress within the first two weeks.

Initiated on March 6 with clearly defined daily targets, the programme is yielding positive outcomes across multiple departments, with a focus on improving civic administration and sanitation standards in the city.

As part of the initiative to transform Hyderabad into a clean and green city, a series of activities have been carried out systematically.

On the first day, a cleanliness drive was undertaken across GHMC offices, covering 79 offices and resulting in the collection of 16.4 metric tonnes of waste. The second day focused on file clearance, during which 1,022 pending files were resolved, significantly reducing backlog. Subsequent days witnessed targeted interventions in key civic areas. Waste management efforts on the third day led to the formation of 117 Swachh Saathi groups and the conduct of 64 awareness meetings.

Cleanliness drives in 162 government institutions on the fourth day resulted in the removal of 9.91 metric tonnes of waste. The Swachh Saathi Household Attachment programme on the fifth day covered 6,796 households.

Infrastructure cleaning works were intensified on the sixth day, with 51.67 kilometres of roads, flyovers, and underpasses cleaned, and 14.79 metric tonnes of waste collected. A special drive on the seventh day facilitated the removal of 430.86 metric tonnes of construction waste.

Officials have, however, identified certain shortcomings in e-waste management and are taking corrective measures. Fire safety inspections conducted on the eighth day led to the identification of 236 dangerous buildings. On the ninth and tenth days, e-waste drives were carried out, collecting 8.746 metric tonnes of electronic waste through 79 centres, including 28 large electronic items.

The 11th day focused on sanitation in public utilities, with 105 public toilets cleaned. Engineering assessments on the 12th day resulted in the identification of 163 development works, with an estimated value of Rs.46.81 crore.

Market sanitation drives on the 13th day covered 80 markets, while 224 weekly markets were mapped, and 28.91 metric tonnes of waste were cleared. Property tax awareness campaigns were conducted on the fourteenth day through 99 outreach programmes.

Officials stated that the initiative has enhanced public awareness on cleanliness and improved administrative efficiency. Increased inter-departmental coordination and growing public participation have been noted as key strengths of the programme. Emphasis is also being laid on environmental protection and adoption of innovative waste management practices.

The GHMC plans to continue the momentum with further initiatives in the coming weeks, aiming to achieve sustained improvements in urban governance and sanitation across the city.