Wow! HYDRAA restores lost glory of Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake in city

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA) has nearly completed the restoration of the 18th-century Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in Bahadurpura, Old City, which once supplied drinking water to the Nizams. The project is expected to reopen to the public following its inauguration in December.

Lake spread across 18.575 acres, with a water spread of 8.915 acres, the lake was built in 1770. Once completed, the lake is set to offer residents a rejuvenated and scenic space, combining heritage conservation with modern amenities. The development includes improvements to the lake’s water body, landscaping, walkways and surrounding public facilities, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and recreational utility.

As part of the restoration, encroachments that had severely damaged the lake—including debris dumping and illegal construction that had shrunk its FTL—were removed. On August 10, 2024, HYDRAA began a demolition drive to clear illegal structures within the FTL and buffer zone. The agency also desilted the lakebed, strengthened the bund, and cleared inlets to improve water flow.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath highlighted that the lake’s restoration is part of broader efforts to revitalise Hyderabad’s water bodies and urban heritage sites. “Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla is not just a lake, but a symbol of our city’s heritage. The restoration will make it a safe, clean, and enjoyable space for families and visitors,” he said.

According to HYDRAA, the clearing works have been completed, and the beautification phase will begin soon. The restored lake will feature landscaped walking tracks and serve both as a heritage site and public recreation space. The project marks HYDRAA’s first large-scale lake restoration initiative.

Meanwhile, after receiving the complaints through the Prajavani grievance platform, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath undertook an extensive field inspection. The Commissioner spent nearly 10 hours touring several areas under the Thumkunta Municipality and Serilingampally mandal, personally assessing lake and nala encroachments.

The Commissioner examined encroachments along the flood canal connecting Turkavani Kunta and Devarayanchal Cheruvu. Residents complained that illegal constructions had narrowed the canal, causing severe flooding in four nearby colonies. Referring to records from the village land registry, Survey of India, and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) maps, Ranganath instructed officials to identify the original width of the canal and remove all encroachments to restore its natural flow.

At Thumkunta village, Ranganath visited the Vasavi Suchir India layout, where parts of the nala had been encroached. The flood channel linking Devarayanchal, Pothaipally and Gundlakunta lakes, originally nine metres wide, has reportedly been reduced to just two metres in certain sections. Ranganath directed municipal authorities to take corrective measures.

Later, the Commissioner inspected Nallagandla Pedda Cheruvu, where encroachments were found at both the inlet and outlet points of the lake. Locals alleged that the course of the flood channel had been altered and parts of the bund had been constructed during development by Aparna Constructions. Ranganath assured that all such issues would be reviewed in coordination with irrigation, HMDA, and municipal officials.

The Commissioner also surveyed encroachments at the small and large lakes in Gopanpally.

HYDRAA Additional Commissioner N Ashok Kumar, Additional Director Varla Papayya, and several senior officers accompanied Commissioner Ranganath during the day-long inspection tour.