Wow! State Tourism partners with BookMyShow to spice up live entertainment
Hyderabad: In a strategic move to elevate Telangana’s cultural and entertainment landscape, the Department of Tourism, Government of Telangana, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment platform. The partnership aims to scale up live entertainment offerings across the state and strengthen the burgeoning concert economy.
The MoU was formalized at an event held in Hyderabad, attended by senior officials from Telangana Tourism and representatives from BookMyShow. The collaboration is expected to bring world-class live events, music festivals, and cultural performances to Telangana, positioning the state as a premier destination for entertainment tourism.
Under the agreement, BookMyShow will curate and manage large-scale live entertainment experiences, leveraging its expertise in event production, ticketing, and audience engagement. Telangana Tourism will facilitate infrastructure, permissions, and promotional support to ensure seamless execution of events across key urban and semi-urban centers.
Speaking at the signing ceremony on Monday, Tourism Secretary V. S. Seshadri emphasized the state’s commitment to diversifying its tourism offerings. “Telangana is rich in heritage and culture. By integrating live entertainment into our tourism strategy, we aim to attract a wider demographic of visitors and create new economic opportunities,” she said.
BookMyShow’s Country Head Ashish Hemrajani expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Telangana Tourism to unlock the state’s potential as a cultural hotspot. Our goal is to deliver unforgettable experiences that celebrate music, art, and performance,” he noted.