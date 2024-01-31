Wow...! Winged guests charm winter skies across Telangana

Hyderabad: At the break of winter dawn, 31-year-old Faizan Hussain, whose professional life is steeped in the world of advertising, discovered a serene escape in his pursuit of wildlife and nature photography. It was on a crisp, recent morning that Hussain, a fervent admirer of nature’s splendors, experienced a moment of sheer wonder. As he ventured near the tranquil lakes of Medak and Jogipet, he found himself amidst an awe-inspiring spectacle. The area, a haven for avian marvels, was graced by the presence of winter migratory birds. The sight of red-crested pochards and bar-headed geese thriving in their natural habitat was nothing short of magical.

In a conversation with The Hans India, Faizan says, “In recent weeks, I have found myself deeply engrossed in an exhilarating journey across the hidden gems of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to witness the spectacular arrival of migratory birds during the winter season. With a keen eye and a heart full of anticipation, my primary goal was to catch a glimpse of the elusive bar-headed goose, along with other migratory species. As part of my regular explorations, I was accompanied by Dr Jairam ChanderPingle, Shantaram, and Manish on a visit to the serene lakes of Medak and Jogipet. These excursions transformed into more than just bird-watching trips; they became a visual feast. The sight of these migratory birds in their natural habitat was breathtaking. Each moment spent observing their graceful movements and listening to their calls was a reminder of the wonders that nature holds.”

The birder said, “In recent times, there's been a noticeable shift in bird watching. Migratory birds, which were once commonly seen around larger lakes, are now more frequently spotted in smaller feeder lakes. This change is attributed to several factors impacting their habitats and food sources. One of the primary concerns is the impact of environmental changes on these birds' diet, which includes algae, aquatic plants, small fish, and other aquatic organisms. As the government initiates clean-up efforts in large lakes, removing waste and debris, there's an unintended consequence. Many small plants, which form a crucial part of the migratory birds' diet, are also being eradicated. This loss of vegetation in the larger lakes significantly diminishes the food resources available for these birds.

Additionally, the migration of these birds to smaller lakes seems to be influenced by the lower human population in these areas. The reduced human presence makes these smaller bodies of water more appealing to the birds, offering them a quieter and less disturbed environment.”

A flock of approximately 20–30 reddish birds were floating on the water’s surface, and these were red crested pochards, last sighted in Adilabad in 2021. Faizan said they spotted several birds such as the common pochard, Eurasian teal, ruddy shelduck, flamingos, spoonbill, Eurasian wigeon, common pygmy goose, northern shovler, northern pintail, wolly-necked stork, knob-billed duck, Siberian stonechat, garganey, black-tailed godwit, spot-billed duck, lesser whistling duck, and rosy starling.

The influx of diverse avian life not only contributes to the ecological richness of Telangana but also provides an opportunity for bird enthusiasts and researchers to witness and study the evolving patterns of avian migration in the region, he added.